Genesee County, MI

Genesee County man wins $500K jackpot: ‘This is the last ticket I’ll ever buy’

By Matt Durr
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
LANSING, MI -- A Genesee County man says he will never play the lottery again after he won a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X The Cash instant game. “I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets,” said the 48-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!

