Are you reading the Bible through with me? Grab your pen and journal, and get ready to write your thoughts as you journey through the Bible. Read Leviticus 7-9. In Lev. 8:10, Moses took olive oil and anointed the Tabernacle and everything in it. This was to “consecrate” it. Some translations read “make it holy” (NLT). Others read “dedicate it” (GW). Still another uses the word “sanctify” (KJV).

