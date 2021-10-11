CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrann Mathieu Goes Off On Chiefs After "Embarrassing" Loss

By Alexander Cole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into this season, everyone thought the Chiefs were going to be one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as the team continues to lose winnable games. After two straight losses, they were able to bounce back last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing them to a record of 2-2. Last night, the Chiefs went up against the mighty Buffalo Bills, and in the end, it was a disastrous performance on both sides of the ball.

