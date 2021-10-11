CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 5

Science vs Delusion
2d ago

When you adopt a child they become YOUR CHILD! Doesn't matter how they became family. Any of you have step kids? Do you refer to them as "my kid" or do you think you should explain the details? SMH

Reply
5
