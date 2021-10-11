Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Tom Cruise did something totally normal on Saturday night: He attended a baseball game. But when photos of him emerged online, social media went berserk. “It looks like a deep fake,” many, many people said, apparently unsure if it was really Cruise in the pictures or only a digital approximation. Perez Hilton made a crack about Cruise channeling late comedian Norm Macdonald. Others on Twitter were flabbergasted that Cruise would want to attend a game in the first place. (“Tom Cruise is at the game ... for some reason.”) Based on these reactions, it appears that, of all our beloved Hollywood A-listers, we may know Cruise the least.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO