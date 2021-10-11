Netflix Serial Killer Slasher Movie Makes Strong Top 10 Debut
A new Netflix film is being met with rave reviews from subscribers who are bingeing it just in time for Halloween! Throughout October, the streamer has been debuting plenty of new spooky titles perfect for the month, but it is its adaptation of author Stephanie Perkins's horror novel There's Someone Inside Your House has generated not only plenty of scares, but also plenty of views, helping the slasher movie land a spot on the Top 10 streaming charts.popculture.com
