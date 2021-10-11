VISTA Careers – MacElree Harvey

Image via MacElree Harvey.

With roots that reach back to 1880, MacElree Harvey is a full-service law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The firm’s core values of respect for the individual, the community, and the law are clearly demonstrated in its ability to recruit and develop a diverse group of exceptionally talented professionals.

Named among the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the past four years , MacElree Harvey is committed to providing a positive and supportive environment and enriches its work culture with team-building and wellness initiatives throughout the year. In addition to a culture that supports collaboration, camaraderie, and collective hard work, the firm offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits.

MacElree Harvey has the following positions available in West Chester:

Legal Professionals

The firm is looking to meet with qualified, high-caliber professionals who embody its core values and can provide high-quality legal work to clients.

Trust and Estates Paralegal

This position supports attorneys in the Estates Practice group. Responsibilities include assisting attorneys in the preparation of estate and trust documentation, including estate, inheritance, and income tax returns; accounting, receipt, and release agreements; and related estate and trust documents. He/she assists, as needed, in Orphans’ Court litigation.

Billing/Accounting Assistant

This position is responsible for assisting in a variety of areas within the accounting department. Responsibilities include assisting with monthly client billing, accounts payable and accounts receivable duties, and assigning new client/matter numbers. This position would also provide support to CEO and Finance Manager with any special reports or projects required and work with the accounting team to assure all work in the department is completed.

Learn more about these positions at MacElree Harvey .