How Austin Riley worked his way into a breakout season

Austin Riley’s breakout season was the culmination of years of hard work, practice and skill refinement, with lots of help along the way. Austin Riley reached for his bat, settled into his stance, and locked his eyes on an imaginary golf ball sitting on the floor of his New York hotel room. It was an April morning, and Riley, the Atlanta Braves’ promising third baseman, was scuffling. One by one, he took swings as if he was teeing off on the first hole at the golf course.