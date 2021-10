our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) "Hanna" has, in a low-key way, become one of the more successful movie-to-TV adaptations of the modern era. At first, the action/drama didn't seem like a big enough hit to justify a small screen transfer. But as the show gears up to enter its third season this November, it appears that TV was always the right place to tell this story. Now, with season 3 looming, we're here to give you all of the need-to-know info so you can be ready when the action resumes.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO