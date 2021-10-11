If I start work somewhere but have a warrent for a po. Violation in a dif. county, will cops be notified I am working there?

I am on felony probation for a 5th degree drug charge in 2 dif. County's. I got a warrent for missing court for a pending theft charge from over a year ago. So I wasn't violated for doing anything wrong recently, iv already went threw being in trouble for getting the charge awhile back, I just overslept and missed court. What could I do to get them to quash the warrant and just reschedule my court date? I did not mean to miss it. I tryed calling right away but the warrent was already issued. Because of the warrent being issued and not turning my self in my po in another county put out a violation to, just for having a warrent in a dif. County! How can she violate me when I didmt comit another crime. It was literally just because the other county put out a warrent and I was told if I did not turm myself I'm right away that she was also putting out a warrent so now I'm in this huge mesa when all I did was over sleep my mistameanor court date for abtheft charge that's from over a year ago now. I feel like 2 felony warrents just for over sleeping is a bit extream. I just needed them to rescedual. I don't feel like 90 days jail time is fair because I missed my court date. Help? Wat to d.