Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy reissue rare 1981 holiday single with new Cut Chemist remix (listen)

Back in 1981, UK magazine Flexipop gave away a flexi single of an original holiday song by Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy called "Yuletide Throwdown," which was based around an early version of the same instrumental that Blondie ended up using for their new wave/hip hop classic "Rapture." The rare single has been out of print for decades, but now for its 40th anniversary, it's getting its first-ever reissue on 180 gram vinyl, and it comes with a new remix of the track by Cut Chemist (plus a radio edit of that remix). The vinyl comes out November 5 via UMe-Capitol/Numero Group (pre-order), and it's out on streaming services now.