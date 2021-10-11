CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can my son be in trouble fome leaving the county where his p.o is and move back to s.d

I think you know the answer to that. Most terms of probation state that the probationer shall not move or leave the county without the permission of the po.His only saving grace is that he is going into a program. My best advice is that he immediately notify the po of his residential program status and how long he intends to be there.PO might file VOP but they will not arrest son while in a residential program.

