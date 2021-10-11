Trisha Yearwood Dishes On Her Must-Have Kitchen Tools - Exclusive
Country music star Trisha Yearwood is no stranger to the stage. She made a major debut on the country music scene in 1991 with her top hit "She's in Love With the Boy" and has continued to wow fans ever since (via Billboard). But the same also goes for the kitchen. Yearwood is now on Season 17 of her Food Network show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" and she recently released her fourth cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family."www.mashed.com
Comments / 0