“You can learn a lot by reading but there’s just something about in person stuff that’s so much better,” explained USF senior Sean Schrader. Schrader grew up in the Bay area. “My father owns a small business in Pinellas County,” he explained. When he saw what was happening around him during the Covid-19 pandemic, he shifted his attention from classroom research to independently analyze Tampa Bay’s workforce. “It’s been really disappointing seeing a lot of businesses close and I thought, if we could better understand how they’ve been affected, maybe we could support them,” he said. “It’s strange for me. I started...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO