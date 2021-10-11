Construction starts on new luxury waterfront townhomes in Treasure Island

October 14, 2021 - The St. Pete City Council has greenlighted an incentive package for a Fortune 500 company that plans to relocate its global HQ to St. Petersburg. The company, codenamed Project Athena, would lease at least 100,000 square feet in St. Pete and bring 300 jobs that would pay an average annual wage of $120,000, according to city documents. The company can receive a financial incentive of up to $475,000. If the company meets certain conditions, it would receive an initial base incentive of $250,000, it may also receive a one-time hiring incentive up to $125,000.

