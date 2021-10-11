CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction starts on new luxury waterfront townhomes in Treasure Island

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 11, 2021 - The development group behind The Coastal Collection, a five unit, premium waterfront townhome in Treasure Island, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. The luxury development is a joint partnership between Build America LLC and Barkett Realty. The development, at 11793-11801 1st Ave. East, currently has two available units remaining. Construction on the project is expected to be completed in 2022.

