Minnesota State

Itasca County 4-Hers participate in Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix 4-H youth from Itasca County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 17-20, 2021. This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.

