CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Local CPA and Advisory Firm RKL Remains One of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6jLW_0cNefhrc00
Images via RKL.

RKL remains one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, according to an annual ranking of the commonwealth’s Top 100 employers. 2021 marks the fifth straight year the CPA and advisory firm, which is the largest based in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania and has an office in Exton, earned this statewide accolade.

RKL CEO Ed Monborne expressed pride in this honor, noting that “we’re even prouder of what’s behind it — genuine appreciation for our team members as people and professionals and dedicated support in their future growth, development, and success.”

At RKL, team members are encouraged to collaborate, innovate,  and explore new ways to help organizations and their leaders take on everyday challenges and prepare for what’s next. The firm’s entrepreneurial spirit creates compelling development opportunities for its professionals, which frequently contribute to the growth of cutting-edge capabilities and the introduction of new specialty practices.

Called by the RKL mission, team members continually find new ways to enrich the community and support local organizations. Whether they are harvesting fresh produce for the Chester County Food Bank or serving as judges for Habitat for Humanity of Chester County’s student architecture competition, RKL professionals enthusiastically make an impact on the places they call home.

RKL’s success on behalf of its clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic and across the nation make the firm a dynamic and engaging place to start or continue a professional journey. The firm recently shared the RKL story with a slate of virtual or in-person events at local colleges and universities, such as West Chester, Drexel, Widener and St. Joe’s. Learn more about life at RKL and view current openings at rklcpa.com and keep up with the team on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – County of Chester

Honey Brook Township.Image via Wikimedia Commons. The County of Chester was created by William Penn in 1682 as one of the three original counties of Pennsylvania. The county consists of 73 municipalities — one city, 15 boroughs, and 57 townships — and is routinely ranked among the best places to live in America.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Bucks County Home to One of the 100 Best Small Towns in America

Doylestown's active business center, surrounded by bucolic farm vistas, earned it a spot in a national ranking of small towns. Doylestown caught the eye of Far & Wide, a national travel website, as part of its search for the best small towns in America. Mariana Zapata chronicled how the seat of Bucks County has plenty of appeal to residents and visitors.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Exton, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
VISTA.Today

This Local Town Has One of the Worst Commutes in America

One local town ranks among the Top 50 cities with the worst commutes in America, according to a recently released report by Stacker. To identify which U.S. cities had the longest median commute times in the country, Stacker used the American Community Survey data and focused on urban areas. Pottstown...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpa#Central#Drexel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
VISTA.Today

YMCA’s 12th Annual Chester County Corporate Golf Championship Raises Funds for Seventh Grade Initiative

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine recently hosted its 12th Annual Chester County Corporate Golf Championship at Stonewall, with proceeds benefitting its Seventh Grade Initiative, a program that offers any seventh-grader in Chester County a free, one-year membership to the YMCA. “The Seventh Grade Initiative is critical to healthy youth development,”...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Newly Unveiled Historical Marker in Downingtown Honors Legacy of Former School for African-Americans

DIAS Alumni gather to honor their school's legacy in educating local African Americans.Image via the Philadelphia Tribune. Alumni of the former Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School (DIAS) gathered recently to celebrate its legacy of education for African Americans. They also conveyed their experiences into an oral history of the institution. ThePhiladelphia Tribune reported the gathering.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Wawa Adds New Level of Convenience to Save Time for Customers

The next new thing at Wawa? Self-checkout. Wawa has installed kiosks in 61 convenience stores, writes Christian Hetrick for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The kiosks allow customers to buy coffee and hoagies without needing a cashier. The company plans to continue adding them to more locations, according to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Tuesday with Michael: 8 Daily Questions to Drive Success

What do extremely successful people do at the end of every day?. They reflect on the day and evaluate how it went. Reflection involves asking questions and taking the time to answer them. Successful people ask themselves many questions for many reasons but these seven can and will drive success when used daily.
JOBS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy