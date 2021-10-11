Local CPA and Advisory Firm RKL Remains One of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

Images via RKL.

RKL remains one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, according to an annual ranking of the commonwealth’s Top 100 employers. 2021 marks the fifth straight year the CPA and advisory firm, which is the largest based in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania and has an office in Exton, earned this statewide accolade.

RKL CEO Ed Monborne expressed pride in this honor, noting that “we’re even prouder of what’s behind it — genuine appreciation for our team members as people and professionals and dedicated support in their future growth, development, and success.”

At RKL, team members are encouraged to collaborate, innovate, and explore new ways to help organizations and their leaders take on everyday challenges and prepare for what’s next. The firm’s entrepreneurial spirit creates compelling development opportunities for its professionals, which frequently contribute to the growth of cutting-edge capabilities and the introduction of new specialty practices.

Called by the RKL mission, team members continually find new ways to enrich the community and support local organizations. Whether they are harvesting fresh produce for the Chester County Food Bank or serving as judges for Habitat for Humanity of Chester County’s student architecture competition, RKL professionals enthusiastically make an impact on the places they call home.

RKL’s success on behalf of its clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic and across the nation make the firm a dynamic and engaging place to start or continue a professional journey. The firm recently shared the RKL story with a slate of virtual or in-person events at local colleges and universities, such as West Chester, Drexel, Widener and St. Joe’s. Learn more about life at RKL and view current openings at rklcpa.com and keep up with the team on Facebook and Instagram.