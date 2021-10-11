CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appling County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Baxley. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 76.4 feet. * Flood stage is 74.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 79.1 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * Impact...At 78.0 feet, Deens Landing and Carter Linton Landing are completely flooded. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane at Carters Bight Landing begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Appling County, GA
County
Tattnall County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Appling, GA
City
Baxley, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
County
Wayne County, GA
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Altamaha River#Extreme Weather#Montgomery Counties
The Hill

Former Boeing pilot accused of deceiving regulators about 737 Max

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Boeing pilot on charges he deceived federal safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, two of which were involved in deadly crashes, to save tens of millions of dollars for the airplane manufacturer. Mark A. Forkner was charged with giving false...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy