Trump lost weight out of office because he no longer has access to the 24-hour White House kitchen, former aide says

President Donald Trump presenting fast food to the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House. Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump is happier and slimmer after leaving the White House, a former aide told GB News.

Jason Miller said Trump cited the absence of the 24/7 White House kitchen as one reason.

Miller also said Trump enjoyed influencing GOP politics from the sidelines by making endorsements.

Former President Donald Trump has lost weight in recent months mainly because he no longer has 24-hour access to the White House kitchen, his former advisor Jason Miller said on Sunday.

In an interview with GB News, a British TV channel, Miller described the former president as "a lot happier," "tanned," and "rested" since leaving the White House in January.

Miller said he recently visited Trump in Florida, where they discussed his well-being.

When asked about Trump's weight, Miller said Trump told him the difference was "not having the kitchen there 24/7," as well as "a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement."

The last point seemed to be a reference to Trump's endorsement of candidates who embrace his politics or aim to unseat his enemies.

In April, an unnamed Trump advisor told Insider's Tom LoBianco that Trump had "lost 15 pounds since he left the White House."

In the GB News interview, Miller said Trump had lost 20 to 25 pounds since January.

—GB News (@GBNEWS) October 10, 2021

ABC News reported in June 2020 on a physical exam that said Trump weighed 244 pounds, over the clinical threshold for obesity.

Reports have described the always-on food production at the White House. Bill Yosses, who worked there as a pastry chef from 2006 to 2014, told HuffPost last year that his team was always on standby.

"In theory, we were working 24/7," Yosses said, though he added that no president had asked for a midnight snack in the years he was there.

While Trump does not appear to have spoken much about the 24-hour service in the White House, he has expressed a love of junk food and sweets.

An advisor close to Trump told Insider he used to snack extensively on M&M's while flying on Air Force One.

And Dr. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, once said he tried to hide vegetables in Trump's food to get him to eat more healthily.