CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business Insider

Trump lost weight out of office because he no longer has access to the 24-hour White House kitchen, former aide says

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JFzD_0cNefIzZ00
President Donald Trump presenting fast food to the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House. Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump is happier and slimmer after leaving the White House, a former aide told GB News.
  • Jason Miller said Trump cited the absence of the 24/7 White House kitchen as one reason.
  • Miller also said Trump enjoyed influencing GOP politics from the sidelines by making endorsements.

Former President Donald Trump has lost weight in recent months mainly because he no longer has 24-hour access to the White House kitchen, his former advisor Jason Miller said on Sunday.

In an interview with GB News, a British TV channel, Miller described the former president as "a lot happier," "tanned," and "rested" since leaving the White House in January.

Miller said he recently visited Trump in Florida, where they discussed his well-being.

When asked about Trump's weight, Miller said Trump told him the difference was "not having the kitchen there 24/7," as well as "a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement."

The last point seemed to be a reference to Trump's endorsement of candidates who embrace his politics or aim to unseat his enemies.

In April, an unnamed Trump advisor told Insider's Tom LoBianco that Trump had "lost 15 pounds since he left the White House."

In the GB News interview, Miller said Trump had lost 20 to 25 pounds since January.

—GB News (@GBNEWS) October 10, 2021

ABC News reported in June 2020 on a physical exam that said Trump weighed 244 pounds, over the clinical threshold for obesity.

Reports have described the always-on food production at the White House. Bill Yosses, who worked there as a pastry chef from 2006 to 2014, told HuffPost last year that his team was always on standby.

"In theory, we were working 24/7," Yosses said, though he added that no president had asked for a midnight snack in the years he was there.

While Trump does not appear to have spoken much about the 24-hour service in the White House, he has expressed a love of junk food and sweets.

An advisor close to Trump told Insider he used to snack extensively on M&M's while flying on Air Force One.

And Dr. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, once said he tried to hide vegetables in Trump's food to get him to eat more healthily.

Comments / 666

Balanced
4d ago

He has access to a 24-hour kitchen at Mar-A-Lago if he is the boss as he claims. When he was in the White House his greed in every aspect of his life overwhelmed him and that is why he gained so much weight. He's probably so worried about ending up in jail that he has no appetite and that's the reason that he is losing weight now.

Reply(68)
148
B Taylor
4d ago

Trump can get food 24/7. I'm sure he has a live in cook. He's rich, he ain't going with out food unless he wants to. LETS GO BRANDON!!!

Reply(54)
89
Kelly Caviness
4d ago

Media can't stop talking about this man! Only one reason for it, they and the Democrats are scared out of their minds of him😅. Love it!

Reply(38)
80
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Politics#The White House#Gb News#Gop#British#Insider#Gbnews#Abc News
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
POTUS
ABC7 Los Angeles

White House pushes for release of Jan. 6 documents as Trump rebuffs committee

The battle over White House records of former President Donald Trump's activities related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack intensified Wednesday as President Joe Biden formally rejected Trump's claims that the documents should be shielded from release to the House select committee investigating the insurrection. In a letter to the...
POTUS
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Trump is not that rich anymore! He hasn't made the Forbes 400 the first time in more than two decades

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump takes tremendous pride in being rich. Just ask him. "I'm really rich," he said in his presidential announcement speech back in 2015. Which is still true! But, according to the newly-released rankings from Forbes magazine, Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America. It's the first time in more than two decades that Trump has not made the Forbes 400.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Why A Former Trump Aide Worries About His Influence In 2022

Years before former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got the job, she kept a photo of the White House in her office as a reminder of her dream. As she writes in her new book, I'll Take Your Questions Now, her dream was to stand behind the famous lectern in the James S. Brady Briefing room as press secretary and conduct a briefing.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

256K+
Followers
18K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy