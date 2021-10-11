CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

The world of water law is watching Mississippi’s aquifer fight

By Alex Rozier
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIoz2_0cNef5bN00
A map showing the border of the aquifer at issue in a water dispute between Mississippi and Tennessee. (U.S. Geological Survey)

Mississippi laid out an argument before the U.S. Supreme Court last week that could impact water law principles around the globe.

The state is seeking over $600 million in damages from neighboring Tennessee over what it sees as stolen groundwater. Since 1985, Mississippi claims, a Memphis public utility has pumped enough water from an interstate aquifer to force water from Mississippi’s side of the border into Tennessee.

The nation’s highest court has ruled on a number of disputes dealing with surface water in the past, such as two states fighting over use of the same river, but this is the first case to focus entirely on groundwater.

Law and water resource experts explained to Mississippi Today why the Supreme Court’s ruling could have wide-reaching effects.

First, the supply of groundwater in the world dwarfs that of surface water, which is already becoming less reliable due to climate change; about three-quarters of Mississippi’s water comes from groundwater.

Second, very few places around the world that share aquifers have any agreement over how to divide the resource.

“People, communities, countries are going to have to go to groundwater to meet their water needs, and they’ll eventually be pumping from the same aquifers on different sides of the border,” said Gabriel Eckstein, a professor and director of the Energy, Environmental, and Natural Resource Systems Law Program at Texas A&M University.

This case, he explained, will help inform places across the world on how to share groundwater.

“Well do I sue my neighbor, do I enter into a treaty with them, or do I ignore them?” Eckstein said.

For the most part, bordering states and countries have chosen the latter option. With this case, Mississippi is hoping to set a new precedent by staking ownership in the water under its land.

Physically, the evidence backs Mississippi’s claim, explained Robert Mace, a professor at Texas State University with a Ph.D. in hydrogeology.

“Tennessee’s pumping creates what we call a cone of depression, and that cone of depression reaches out across the state line,” Mace said. “The data clearly shows that the human intervention of (Tennessee’s) well field has impacted the groundwater flow in the aquifer and is pulling water from Mississippi into Tennessee.”

Conceptually, however, it’s unclear what the legal grounds are for Mississippi’s claims, as the justices expressed during last week’s oral arguments.

In past interstate water disputes, the Supreme Court has leaned on “equitable apportionment,” a set of principles that determine a fair allotment of water based on factors such as how many people need the water, what it’s needed for, conservation, climate, among others.

Tennessee, the special master — an outside expert the court appoints for highly technical cases — and the assistant to the solicitor general all argued that equitable apportionment should apply to this case as well.

But Mississippi chose to forgo that route for the time being, instead claiming ownership over the water that has flowed underneath Tennessee, an argument that the justices and other legal experts struggle with.

The justices, expressing confusion, made several analogies during the oral arguments to wrap their heads around the issue: If a pack of wild horses ran from one state to another, which state owns the horses? If a plane in the sky forced fog across a state boundary, could one state claim damages from the loss of its fog?

“The bottom line is that water flows,” said Buzz Thompson, a professor at Stanford University who served as Special Master for Montana v. Wyoming, a Supreme Court interstate water case from 2018. “It’s hard to say that you have a right to keep a molecule of water that’s underneath your state from flowing over under another state, unless you tell that state that they can’t pump.

“It’s hard to find very many legal experts outside of Mississippi that would say this is a reasonable and responsible way of resolving these types of disputes.”

Several states, led by Colorado, the International Law Committee in New York City, and various law professors from around the country all filed briefs against Mississippi, citing equitable apportionment as a reasonable solution.

A ruling in Mississippi’s favor would make it difficult to equitably divide groundwater in the future, Eckstein said.

“States will say, ‘This is how much we have, this is how much you have, I’m sorry you have just a small section of the aquifer, too bad. If you want, we’ll sell you some,’” he said. “It’s not an equity issue anymore, it becomes an ownership and market issue.”

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

bullseye
4d ago

If Texas has claim over their oil resources then Mississippi should be able to keep the water under the state’s ground to provide for Mississippi. Tennessee has enough streams to supply surface water to their entire state.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Mississippi Today

Lawmakers face redistricting reality: Mississippi’s non-white population is growing

Legislators will be redrawing Mississippi’s four U.S. House seats and 174 state legislative seats as the state is undergoing some significant changes to its population. The percentage of the state’s white population is shrinking faster than that of other demographic groups. The state’s white and African American population both decreased during the past 10 years, but the overall non-white population grew.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Montana State
State
Tennessee State
Mississippi Today

#MBLS2021 Virtually Coming to a City Near You!

Thirteen years ago, at the direction of One Voice, a small group of community leaders and elected officials gathered with the MS NAACP in a roundtable discussion on leadership. This discussion evolved into a monthly meeting aimed at cultivating strategic alliances. As a result of these discussions, the first Mississippi Black Leadership Summit was held in 2008, convening members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, the Mississippi Association of Black Mayors, the Minority Caucus of Supervisors, MBC-LEO, the Black Sheriff’s Association, Partners in Education, Tax Assessors / Tax Collectors, Chancery and Circuit Clerks.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Sandra Shelson

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Sandra Shelson, head of The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi. Shelson, who grew up in Jackson, began her career as a lawyer but transitioned from traditional law to prevention efforts to help kids. The Partnership has...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Tailgater

The governor’s national ambitions mirror two leader GOP contenders one step behind them. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mace
Mississippi Today

Accountant pleads guilty in welfare embezzlement case, is working with prosecutors

A Hinds County judge has finally accepted a plea deal from a nonprofit accountant at the center of a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme. Ann McGrew, head financial officer for Mississippi Community Education Center and a potential star witness against the nonprofit’s owner, has pleaded guilty to one of her two original charges with one still pending.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Today

Here’s how the Mississippi budget works

Federal funds comprised 44% of the total state budget in fiscal year 2020 – the last not impacted by COVID-19. For the current 2022 fiscal year, 47.2% of the total funds appropriated by the Mississippi Legislature came from Uncle Sam. For the current fiscal year, the state has a state-support...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Water#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Water Supply#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Texas A M University#Texas State University
Mississippi Today

They took welfare money to turn ugly produce into meals, but fed no one

Nonprofit founder Nancy New handed restaurateur Jeff Good a check for $200,000 and then ghosted. The idea was for their organizations to partner to create a food recovery and reclamation center. They would take food that groceries and restaurants didn’t want — what people picture as a bruised apple or an ugly carrot — and turn it into ready-to-eat meals for the hungry.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Mississippi Today

Though half of Mississippians struggle to make ends meet, 31% don’t qualify for assistance

A third of Mississippians can’t afford basic household necessities but fail to meet the federal definition of poverty, a new United Way report finds. The report, released in August, measures the number of households that earn above the federal poverty level (FPL) but are still struggling to make ends meet. This is a group the report refers to as ALICE — asset limited, income constrained, employed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

New report shows Mississippi’s job training programs are struggling to grow

Mississippi’s job training and partnerships with private companies aren’t consistent or extensive enough to grow a bigger and better-skilled workforce, according to Accelerate Mississippi’s first-ever public report. The 6-month-old office and its director, Ryan Miller, are tasked with setting the state’s disjointed workforce development efforts on a strategic path —...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy