Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday that he thinks linebacker Anthony Barr will make his 2021 regular-season debut in Week 5. After missing the entire 2020 season due to injury, the Minnesota Vikings were excited to have linebacker Anthony Barr back on the field for the current 2021 campaign. However, a knee injury has kept Barr out of the Vikings’ first four games this year, and the defense has struggled in his absence.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO