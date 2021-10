Yup, you guessed right. We are Martha Stewart and Snoop! How fun is that?! And we are even from the same state. Everyone in my family knows I love Halloween. I love apple cider donuts, every color of mums, and intricately carved jack-o-lanterns. I love my childhood memories of walking around my neighborhood with my friend Suejin and our dads standing at the end of each neighbor’s driveways. I remember my mom making my Hershey Kiss costume out of foil and hula hoops and I decided early on in parenthood that some traditions like passing out full sized Hershey bars vs the minis must go on. I even whisper to the trick or treaters that Hershey is my maiden name and to come back after trick or treating to make s'mores in the backyard fire pit with the leftover bars.

