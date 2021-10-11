CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prioritizing Technical SEO Issues [Podcast]

Searchengine Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Subscribe: Apple Podcast | Google Podcasts | Spotify. Migrations are a challenging – and sometimes dreaded – step in SEO. With site migrations, chances are you’re going to run into technical issues and nine times out of ten there’s not enough time to fix everything before launch. The key is to build a good relationship with your developers, working together to solve critical issues.

www.searchenginejournal.com

Searchengine Journal

Product-Led SEO [Podcast]

Your browser does not support the audio element. Subscribe: Apple Podcast | Google Podcasts | Spotify. Do you know which SEO strategies will successfully drive traffic, leads, and sales for your company?. Do you need insights on how to approach online visibility?. When it comes to SEO, success often depends...
ECONOMY
Searchengine Journal

Website Health Check: Top Technical SEO Tips & Tools [Webinar]

Get expert tips on how you can place your website at the top of the search engine rankings beyond the standard SEO tactics. Your website might look great on the surface, but have you checked deeper?. Attending this webinar is essential if you want a healthy website that does more...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Canonicalization: Is It a Google Ranking Factor?

Canonicalization is loosely connected to search rankings, but would it be a stretch to call it a ranking factor?. You may have heard that the rel=”canonical” tag is a tool that can be used to consolidate ranking signals from multiple URLs into a single canonical URL. That’s true, but it’s...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

7 Ways to Use Google Trends for SEO & Content Marketing

Google Trends is the only keyword research tool that offers insights based on actual Google search data. These seven tips on how to use Google Trends will show you how to extract real keyword trends that are accurate and will be useful for creating keyword strategies for promoting websites. Discover...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Explains Rendering and Impact on SEO

Google’s Martin Splitt participated in a Duda Webinar about web page rendering and how it impacts SEO. Rendering is what happens when a browser requests a web page, it’s a key part of Core Web Vitals scores. Understanding this helps take some of the mystery out of Core Web Vitals.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

On-Page SEO Guide: Strategy, Trends & Expert Advice [Ebook]

On-page SEO is one of the most essential aspects of your SEO strategy as a whole. Yet there is a lot of confusion and misinformation around which optimizations really matter, where you should invest your time, and how to do on-page SEO properly. Ready to learn the most up-to-date best...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Does Members-Only or Gated Content Have SEO Value?

Today’s Ask an SEO question comes from Kyriakos in North Carolina. Kyriakos asks:. We have a B2B member only website. Some of the content on our site is available to guests/not logged in users, but most of our content is for members that are logged in to the site. Does the content that is member only (visible after log in) help the site’s SEO rankings?
INTERNET
xda-developers

Instagram will now alert users of outages and technical issues

After last week’s massive Facebook outage that disrupted businesses worldwide, Instagram has started testing a new feature that will alert users of outages and technical issues. The feature will push a notification in the Activity Feed every time Instagram experiences technical issues and another when the company addresses the issue.
CELL PHONES
Searchengine Journal

7 SEO Crawling Tool Warnings & Errors You Can Safely Ignore

In many cases, what an SEO crawler marks as a fatal error needs immediate attention – but sometimes, it’s not an error at all. This can happen even with the most popular SEO crawling tools such as Semrush Site Audit, Ahrefs Site Audit, Sitebulb, and Screaming Frog. How can you...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Google’s New Best Practices For Writing Page Titles

Google published updated best practices for writing page titles, which includes tips on how to prevent your titles from getting replaced in search results. The way page titles are generated in search results changed back in August. Google rolled out an update designed to replace some page titles in SERPs...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Updates AMP, Mobile Friendly, and Rich Results Testing Tools

Google is updating the AMP, Mobile Friendly, and Rich Results testing tools in Search Console with features from the URL Inspection tool. To solve for inconsistencies between each of these tools, Google is aligning them in terms of design and features. Technically these are all standalone tools, though they’re powered...
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

10 Blogging Tips to Capture the Right Audience (and Keep Them)

Got a solid blogging strategy? I’m here to challenge it. Don’t have one? Keep reading. Developing the right blogging strategy – and optimizing it regularly – is essential. Here’s why: You need a strategy for efficiency. But when the strategy overruns creativity, the value is lost. If you’re consumed by...
GOOGLE
Searchengine Journal

Google On Small Business SEO & How it’s Changing

Google’s John Mueller suggests the way small businesses do SEO is changing in a way that industry experts aren’t keeping up with. Much of the content on the web aimed at helping small businesses is based on an “old school” way of doing things, Mueller says. He goes on to...
SMALL BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

10 Uniquely Enterprise SEO Keyword Research Tips

When it comes to SEO, all things are not created equal. What defines your business as “enterprise” typically comes down to the size of your organization, your total annual revenue, or the number of pages on your website. If you’re a large-scale company, traditional tactics and fixes don’t always work...
MARKET ANALYSIS
Searchengine Journal

Code to Text Ratio: Is It a Google Ranking Factor?

You’ve likely heard the claims that you want to have a healthy code to text ratio (a.k.a., text to HTML ratio) when it comes to displaying content – typically text – on a webpage. To sum it up, it’s a ratio that tells you what percentage of your webpage should...
COMPUTERS
Searchengine Journal

Google on Separating Content By User Intent

Google explains what it means when it suggests separating content by user intent, such as one place for information-based content and another for transaction-based content. Separating content by user intent allows Google to serve the right pages to the right user at the right time. Otherwise, Google may end up...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

7 Ways to Hold Off Upstart Competitors in Google Ads

So you’ve brought a new, innovative product to market. Or maybe you found a way to put a new twist on an existing service, and it’s taken off in popularity. And now you’re promoting your popular product or service with Google Ads. For a while, you dominate the paid search...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

3 Daily Paid Advertising Tasks You Should Automate & the Tools You Need

This post was sponsored by Adzooma. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own. Paid advertising is a time-intensive discipline. There’s so much to concentrate on and so little time. On a regular basis, PPC managers need to:. Run reports. Research keywords. Do account maintenance. Devise strategy. Work...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Google Says Improve Content to Recover From Core Updates

Google’s John Mueller says work on improving your website’s content, rather than implementing technical fixes, when recovering from a broad core algorithm update. A ranking drop following a core update indicates your site is losing relevance for the queries it’s targeting (in Google’s estimation). It’s unlikely you can improve the...
INTERNET

