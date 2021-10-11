Demolition of Kahkwa Bridge continues Monday

One Erie bridge that has stood for over 100 years is coming down.

The City of Erie is preparing to take down the rest of the Kahkwa Bridge Monday.

According to the City’s Bureau of Engineering, hammering of the bridge began at 7 a.m. Monday and will continue until the bridge is completely down. Only residents and essential workers will be permitted to enter the area.

Spectators will be able to watch from the top of the hill on Crescent or Superior Avenue.

