Rejuvenate Your Fall Self-Care Routine With These Beauty And Wellness Items

October is an exciting month for hair: You may be planning an epic Halloween look, have your eyes set on fun holiday styles, or want to welcome cooler temps with a moody new color. But before you dive into the new season, you probably want to check your routine first. A summer spent under the sun (and in the water) can do a good deal of damage to your hair, and fall is the perfect time to add some TLC back into your regimen. Not to worry — with a busy beauty calendar on the horizon, we're here to help you get a jump on all of your beauty to-dos with our favorite new hair launches.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO