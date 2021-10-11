CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta 10.2 rolls out to more owners -- perfect safety score required

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla's Full Self-Driving beta is now rolling out to more owners than ever after CEO Elon Musk confirmed early Monday morning beta 10.2 is ready for download. This latest update will be available to the current group of beta testers, but it also expands to owners who've achieved perfect safety scores over 100 miles of driving. These scores determine eligibility for FSD right now; Tesla wants only the most responsible drivers to use this system.

