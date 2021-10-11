20-Year Weather Analysis Suggests Chester County Is More Susceptible to Climate Disasters

Global warming is theorized to be behind the spate of heavy storms pounding the Philadelphia suburbs over the past 20 years. Image via Creative Commons.

While Pennsylvania is generally aligned with New Jersey and New York in number of climate-related disasters over the past 20 years, its suburbs, including Chester County, are not.

As evidenced by the calamity of Hurricane Ida, most of the Philadelphia collar counties have gotten walloped by Mother Nature in her various tantrums. Taylor Allen and Mike D’Onofrio charted the story for AXIOS.

In the last 20 years, northeastern and southeastern Pennsylvania have been vulnerable to heavier storms and flooding.

During that period, Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties have dealt with 10-15 major weather-related disasters. Delaware County was a bit safer with only 5-10 climate-related calamities.

Global warming seems to be the culprit, according to an analysis by Yale Climate Connections (cited by AXIOS).

Higher temperatures increase rates of evaporation from oceans, lakes, rivers, and streams. Under the right conditions, when all that water vapor falls, it is increasingly dropping as heavy rain or accumulating snow.

Read more about local climate disasters by county in the AXIOS .