Virgin Pulse to Acquire Welltok to Advance Health Activation Capabilities; Accelerate Expansion Across Health Systems, Health Plan and PBM Markets
Wellbeing Market Leaders to Build Market’s First Integrated Health Activation and Engagement Platform; Combination to Deliver Healthcare Trifecta: Engagement, Activation, Health Outcomes. Virgin Pulse, a leading global provider of tech-enabled wellbeing solutions, today announced its intent to acquire Denver-based consumer activation company, Welltok, a leader in data analytics-based targeting and...www.healthcareittoday.com
Comments / 0