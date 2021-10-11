CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Pulse to Acquire Welltok to Advance Health Activation Capabilities; Accelerate Expansion Across Health Systems, Health Plan and PBM Markets

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellbeing Market Leaders to Build Market’s First Integrated Health Activation and Engagement Platform; Combination to Deliver Healthcare Trifecta: Engagement, Activation, Health Outcomes. Virgin Pulse, a leading global provider of tech-enabled wellbeing solutions, today announced its intent to acquire Denver-based consumer activation company, Welltok, a leader in data analytics-based targeting and...

