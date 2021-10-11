Bergio International's Fashion Jewelry Brand Aphrodite's Launches on eBay To Increase Revenue
Leading jewelry firm diversifies distribution channels to scale for Q4, the Golden Quarter for ecommerce. FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry reveals that their high-growth digitally native fashion jewelry label, Aphrodite's officially launched on eBay on October 4, 2021. It is the fastest entrance into a global marketplace within the Bergio portfolio.www.dallassun.com
