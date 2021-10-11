CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergio International's Fashion Jewelry Brand Aphrodite's Launches on eBay To Increase Revenue

Cover picture for the articleLeading jewelry firm diversifies distribution channels to scale for Q4, the Golden Quarter for ecommerce. FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry reveals that their high-growth digitally native fashion jewelry label, Aphrodite's officially launched on eBay on October 4, 2021. It is the fastest entrance into a global marketplace within the Bergio portfolio.

