CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Latin America Sales and ANVISA Recognition for the Brazilian Medical CBD Market

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's new hempSMART™ Brazil operations has received product recognition from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency equivalent to the FDA to sell its premium hempSMART™ products via physician prescriptions in Brazil, the biggest CBD market in South America. The Company has begun to fulfill prescriptions and expects continued requests.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
agnetwest.com

Lawmakers Alert USTR of Chinese Influence in Latin America

A group of 12 lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative about the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America and Caribbean trade and economic development. Arkansas Republican Representative Rick Crawford announced the effort on Wednesday. In a letter to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the lawmakers asked for immediate attention to the issue. Crawford says China has now surpassed the United States and is the largest non-continental trading partner for 54 percent of South America. The lawmakers say the recent increase of engagement in the Western Hemisphere is a great cause for concern, given China’s publicized strategy of becoming a world superpower and dominating the economic stage. The lawmakers jointly write, “Before long, China will be significantly positioned to completely dominate Western Hemisphere economics,” adding, “We believe that it is of the highest priority for the U.S. to keep its relationships strong with our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.”
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

The hyperactive open banking market of Latin America: How the region is being APIfied

With LatAm businesses and startups continuously integrating with new-age platforms and services, adopting an API-driven transformation strategy has become essential – as a result, the entire financial system is being “APIfied.”. In other words, this open API ecosystem, in which third-party service providers access consumer data from financial institutions, means...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Latin America#South America#Brazilian#Mcoa#Company#Hempsmart
dallassun.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Acquires Cultivation and Distribution Company Expanding Footprint in California's Growing Cannabis Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) (the 'Company'), a diversified company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that it has completed what it believes to be the most significant acquisition in MCOA's history with the acquisition of VBF Brands, Inc. ('VBF'). VBF is a fully licensed marijuana cultivator and distributor based in Salinas, California and was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunset Island Group, Inc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rebel Yell

The Latin America Industrial Explosives Market To Grow Explicitly

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Courier Market Is Booming Worldwide with Aylesford Couriers, CitySprint, United Parcel Service of America, Medical Couriers

The latest launched report on Global Medical Courier Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Medical Courier. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Americord Registry LLC, Network Global Logistics, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Medical Couriers, Inc., Medical Courier Services Ltd., Aylesford Couriers Ltd., CitySprint (UK) Ltd., MedLine Express Services, Inc., IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc. & Blaze Express Courier Service.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Brazil
Benzinga

Moscow and Latin America: Growing Together

The International Monetary Fund is predicting that Latin America and the Caribbean will see gross domestic product (GDP) rise 5.8% by the end of 2021 and another 3.1% next year. The region’s more than 500 million residents generate a total GDP of USD 4.166 billion per year, or approximately 4.9% of global GDP, estimated by the World Bank at USD 84.705 trillion. The region is a sizable sales market and a serious economic partner.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

White Label Streaming Service OTTera Fuels Growth in Latin America with New Brazil-based President of Growth and Ad Sales OTTera LATAM, Vanessa Delgado

White label streaming service OTTera has hired Vanessa Delgado as President of Growth and Ad Sales for OTTera LATAM, to keep up with exponential growth in usage across Latin America. U.S.-based OTTera operates both on-demand streaming video applications and linear channels worldwide. “OTTera has seen an amazing increase in demand...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Building On Bitcoin In Latin America

Although we mainly talk about the Bitcoin network on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” developments on other networks can sometimes help push Bitcoin and self-sovereignty to more people. In this episode, we were joined by two people leading the way in this conversation: Diego Gutierrez-Zaldivar, cofounder at RSK Labs, and Bruno...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Adzymic Adtech Company Expands Into Latin America via Strategic Partnerships as Growth in Digital Media Investments Spur Strong Outlook

According to the IAB Latin America Report on Programmatic In-Housing1, programmatic media’s share of digital ad spend worldwide was projected to grow to 68% in 2020 with Latin America not far behind at 63%. On the back of such strong projected growth in digital advertising spend in the Latin America (LATAM) market, Singapore adtech company Adzymic has expanded into the territory by forging strategic partnerships in the region. Adzymic has appointed Latin Interactive as its exclusive partner in the five key markets of Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Panama. Moving further south, Grupo Digital Soul is the exclusive reseller in the Colombian market.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Allison+Partners expands into Latin America

MIAMI: Allison+Partners is opening offices in Latin America via a partnership with Grupo Garnier, an affiliate of Allison’s parent holding company, Stagwell. The partnership will result in Grupo Garnier’s team of 150 PR professionals rebranding offices in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico as Allison+Partners.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; Leadership Team Additions Announced

VANCAOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ('CopperBank' or the 'Company') (CSE:CBK)(OTC PINK:CPPKF)(FRANKFURT:9CP) is pleased to announce that earlier today shareholders of Copperbank voted at the special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') to approve the long term incentive plan of the Company (the 'LTIP'), as further described in the management information circular of the Company dated September 14, 2021, with approximately 98% of votes cast in favour of the new LTIP. Additionally, the company is pleased to announce key appointments to the senior leadership team.
BUSINESS
kyma.com

A migration crisis is ballooning in Latin America

One recent Saturday morning, Cristina Oyarzo, a 41-year-old historian who lives in the coastal Chilean city of Iquique, near the border with Bolivia, felt unusually nervous. Like many other residents, she had seen on social media that there would be an anti-immigrant rally a few hours later and she worried things could get out of hand. She was right.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy