Did You Know Lucius Severus Is Considered Rome’s First African Emperor?
When Lucius Septimius Severus was named ruler of the Roman Empire in AD 193, he became Rome’s first African Emperor. Severus was born in AD 145 in the Roman Libyan city of Leptis Magna in Africa, and was known to come from a wealthy family. In AD 162, he traveled to Rome and was granted entry into the senatorial ranks after his cousin, Gaius Septimius Severus, had recommended him to Emperor Marcus Aurelius, according to History.com.travelnoire.com
Comments / 90