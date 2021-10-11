CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know Lucius Severus Is Considered Rome’s First African Emperor?

When Lucius Septimius Severus was named ruler of the Roman Empire in AD 193, he became Rome’s first African Emperor. Severus was born in AD 145 in the Roman Libyan city of Leptis Magna in Africa, and was known to come from a wealthy family. In AD 162, he traveled to Rome and was granted entry into the senatorial ranks after his cousin, Gaius Septimius Severus, had recommended him to Emperor Marcus Aurelius, according to History.com.

Foxfire
4d ago

He was from North Africa " Born on 11 April 145 at Leptis Magna (in present-day Libya) as the son of Publius Septimius Geta and Fulvia Pia,] Septimius Severus came from a wealthy and distinguished family of equestrian rank. He had Italian Roman ancestry on his mother's side, and was descended from Punic forebears on his father's side. "

TerrorOfTruth
3d ago

Well we all know that Egypt Africans culture was stolen by Greece and the latter influenced Rome. We also know much of history has been whitewashed

AmenRaa
3d ago

Whites don’t want to teach CRT but have no problem stealing Black History lol you are not Egyptian, Babylonians, Persians , Greeks or Romans lol what you are …are Europeans whose history doesn’t start until about 711 AD when North African Moors conquered Spain and taught you how to bathe and stop spreading disease …learn European history and stop trying to claim the history of other races !!!!!!!!!!

