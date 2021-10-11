Injury Reported After Car Strikes Utility Pole in Logan County

Medics and law enforcement in Logan County went to a two-vehicle accident late Saturday morning on State Route 117 near County Road 96 in McArthur Township. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 50-year-old Brandon R. Horne of Huntsville had a trailer attached to his truck and attempted to turn. Officers say a motorist in a Ford Fusion behind him, 73-year-old Peggy E. Adams of Newark, Ohio, did not see the trailer and struck it in the rear. The impact caused her vehicle to leave the road and hit a utility pole. Adams was transported by ambulance to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Horne was unhurt in the accident.