CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

New family event coming to Wausau next summer; dates released for annual Wausau Events festivals

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced a new event for 2022 along with the calendar dates of its annual events. The new multi-day event, Wings Over Wausau, will take place on June 24-25 at the Wausau Municipal Airport. This event will feature an airshow, car show, kid’s activities, live music, and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night. In addition, the Run the Runway 5K will take place on Saturday morning through the Southeast Side Neighborhood. Wausau Events also announced Chalkfest will be moving to the same weekend, partnered with the Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales.

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wings Over Wausau#Wausau Events#Sidewalk Sales#Block
The Hill

Former Boeing pilot accused of deceiving regulators about 737 Max

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Boeing pilot on charges he deceived federal safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, two of which were involved in deadly crashes, to save tens of millions of dollars for the airplane manufacturer. Mark A. Forkner was charged with giving false...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy