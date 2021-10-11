New family event coming to Wausau next summer; dates released for annual Wausau Events festivals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced a new event for 2022 along with the calendar dates of its annual events. The new multi-day event, Wings Over Wausau, will take place on June 24-25 at the Wausau Municipal Airport. This event will feature an airshow, car show, kid’s activities, live music, and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night. In addition, the Run the Runway 5K will take place on Saturday morning through the Southeast Side Neighborhood. Wausau Events also announced Chalkfest will be moving to the same weekend, partnered with the Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales.