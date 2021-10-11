CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Dozens of dogs, rabbits, chickens rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Clay County

 4 days ago
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Dozens of animals have been rescued "deplorable conditions" at a home on Old Jennings Road, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Cook said officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Animal Services, Clay County Fire Rescue and other agencies were in the process of transporting animals from the home to a facility at the fairgrounds as of 11 a.m.

