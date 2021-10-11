Record FY2022 grant awards announced! Cultural Trust awards more than $3.7 million to 140 Oregon cultural organizations in its 20th anniversary year

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.

