Oregon State

Record FY2022 grant awards announced! Cultural Trust awards more than $3.7 million to 140 Oregon cultural organizations in its 20th anniversary year

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem, Ore. – Today the Oregon Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary by announcing a record-setting $3,709,852 in grant awards to 140 cultural organizations across the state. Made possible by generous Oregonians who invested a record $5.2 million in the cultural tax credit in 2020, this year’s awards bring the cumulative total of Cultural Trust grants to more than $36 million since its founding in 2001.

Comments / 0

 

