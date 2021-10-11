Police investigate shooting in east Columbia on Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department confirmed a shooting happened in east Columbia on Saturday morning.

According to CPD, police responded to a shots heard call around 12:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Godas Circle.

Police said officers found some property was damaged by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

At last check, police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 875-Tips.

