Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls

Forget hot chocolate: a cold drink made from parts of the cacao fruit usually thrown away aims to lure health- and environmentally-conscious consumers. The "Elix" drink unveiled Thursday by Swiss firm Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate maker, is part of a growing trend to use 100 percent of fruits in processed foods to reduce waste and pressure on the enviroment. Typically, 70 percent of the cacao fruit including the peel, pulp and juice are discarded, with just the beans used to make chocolate. "It has a very nice zesty, fruity flavour," Barry Callebaut's chief executive Peter Boone told AFP ahead of a launch event in Amsterdam. "But then it has an active health claim."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO