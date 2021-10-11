CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls

By Wisconsin Beef Council.
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 cherry-sized mozzarella balls (about 6 ounces) Marinara sauce, chopped basil leaves (optional) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine Italian-Style Beef Sausage mixture, 1 egg and bread crumbs in large bowl; mixing thoroughly. Shape into 12, 2-inch meatballs. Place a mozzarella ball in the middle of each meatball, making sure the mozzarella ball is completely covered with the beef mixture. Place meatballs on aluminum-foiled lined broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400F oven 24 to 27 minutes.

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
HuffingtonPost

How To Turn Grocery Store Salad Kits Into A Full-Fledged Meal

Pre-packaged salad kits are a boon to many a busy schedule. You’ve seen them in grocery stores, bagged up in the produce aisle, complete with lettuce, mix-ins and a packet of dressing. They take the work out of washing, drying and chopping; the thought out of topping; and help people...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meatball Sandwich#Sausage Sandwich#Italian Beef#Food Drink#Parmesan#400f
Food Network

What Is Mincemeat?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Not as common in the U.S. as it is in Great Britain, mincemeat is a sweet, spiced fruit mixture usually used as pie filling. Mincemeat is typically associated with Christmas traditions, and November through the end of December is when you’ll see it available in jars at many grocery stores.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sandiegouniontribune.com

For fork-tender meatballs, handle with care

My father’s meatballs have always been famous among our family and friends. Whether served in sandwiches, accompanied by spaghetti or served with his even more popular lasagna, his meatballs inevitably stole the show. You’d think that making meatballs would be an easy endeavor. Made with ground meat, seasoning, egg, milk,...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

3 winning game-day recipes: Cuban sandwiches, lobster rolls and green goddess dip

Sunday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New England Patriots in a North vs. South matchup. On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series chef Karen Akunowicz is cooking up Florida- and Massachusetts-inspired dishes for game day. She shows us how to make New England-style lobster rolls, classic Cubano sandwiches and creamy green goddess dip.
RECIPES
AFP

New cocoa fruit drink to make hot chocolate a has bean

Forget hot chocolate: a cold drink made from parts of the cacao fruit usually thrown away aims to lure health- and environmentally-conscious consumers. The "Elix" drink unveiled Thursday by Swiss firm Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate maker, is part of a growing trend to use 100 percent of fruits in processed foods to reduce waste and pressure on the enviroment. Typically, 70 percent of the cacao fruit including the peel, pulp and juice are discarded, with just the beans used to make chocolate. "It has a very nice zesty, fruity flavour," Barry Callebaut's chief executive Peter Boone told AFP ahead of a launch event in Amsterdam. "But then it has an active health claim."
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Spicy Thai Beef Salad

Thai basil has an intensely aromatic, slight aniseed flavour that pairs well with the cooling mint and fruity mango, but you could swap it for coriander if you prefer. Toasted ground rice is a traditional choice to add crunch and flavour to fresh and punchy salads.
RECIPES
First Coast News

Sausage maker opens new Italian, Southern sandwich shop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southern Italian Deli & Market is opening a new restaurant at 5065 St Augustine Road, Unit 5, Jacksonville. The eatery will officially have its grand opening Oct. 8 and 9, according to a news release. The event will include swag giveaways, discounted market items, and raffles for free lunch.
myleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Square Meatballs, Chili-Style Meatball Gumbo

We’re always looking for ways to save time making meals, especially when making supper since it’s often the busiest time of the day. If your family likes meatballs, then you’ll find this recipe for Square Meatballs very helpful. Then, you can use those meatballs to try out the Chili-Style Meatball Gumbo recipe.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy