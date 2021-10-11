Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls
12 cherry-sized mozzarella balls (about 6 ounces) Marinara sauce, chopped basil leaves (optional) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine Italian-Style Beef Sausage mixture, 1 egg and bread crumbs in large bowl; mixing thoroughly. Shape into 12, 2-inch meatballs. Place a mozzarella ball in the middle of each meatball, making sure the mozzarella ball is completely covered with the beef mixture. Place meatballs on aluminum-foiled lined broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400F oven 24 to 27 minutes.fox11online.com
