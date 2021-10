If you're like me, you grew up in the 80s in or around Washington Township and things were obviously a lot different back then. Now, right off the bat, let me say that I did not grow up in Washington Township -- I was one town over in Monroe Township/Williamstown. However, just about all of the cool stores and restaurants were in Turnersville back then, so I spent a lot of time in Washington Township (just about every time you wanted to buy something or go out to eat, you had to head up the Black Horse Pike).

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO