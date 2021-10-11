CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amal Clooney Shines in a Strapless Sequined Gown & Glowing Heels on ‘The Tender Bar’ Red Carpet

By Claudia Miller
 4 days ago
Amal Clooney channeled classic glamour with her latest red carpet look.

The barrister attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Sunday during the BFI London Film Festival alongside her husband and the film’s director, George Clooney. For her look at the event, Amal tapped 16Arlington in a custom gown and feathered boa; the dress featured a strapless silhouette with ruched detailing across the torso and a full coating of glittering sequins.

From under the hem of her floor-sweeping gown peeked out a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The white silhouette also included a rounded vamp and a lifted stiletto heel.

At last week’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” Amal wowed again on the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline.

When it came down to footwear, the Lebanese-British personality elevated her look in a statement set of sandals. The black strappy silhouette included glittering brooches as well as a silver round-toe base and stiletto heel.

When it comes to down to footwear, Amal Clooney taps top brands like Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. Her red carpet looks of the past have included everything from Stella McCartney jumpsuits and Ralph & Russo couture dresses to Oscar de la Renta minidresses and glittering Prada gowns.

For more of Amal Clooney’s best looks over the years, click through the gallery now.

Rose M Marburger
4d ago

Isn’t that nice. We can talk about what she’s able to buy and wear while the rest of America struggles to meet their expenses just to feed their families. This couple like the rest of Hollywood only think about how the dems politics can help them get richer. These people to deserve the attention they so desperately need. People who ignore other people’s struggles should be ignored not celebrated as they want to be.

