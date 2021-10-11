USDA Invests $4.7 Million to Provide Outreach and Technical Assistance to Historically Underserved Farmers and Ranchers
WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today an investment of $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, including those that are part of USDA's Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
