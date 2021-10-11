CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Invests $4.7 Million to Provide Outreach and Technical Assistance to Historically Underserved Farmers and Ranchers

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today an investment of $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

mybasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: USDA provides $25M for farming in underserved communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The USDA said it is committing $25 million to increase access to agriculture for people living in underserved communities and Ohio is set to benefit. In this week's edition of Ag Report, anchor and reporter Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss how the USDA plans to create equity in agriculture.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Angelo LIVE!

Don't Bogart That Joint...Uncle Sam Starts Counting Cannabis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 20,500 farmers across the nation beginning Oct. 18. Growing and harvesting hemp became legal under the 2018 Farm Bill created and sponsored by then U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland who represented San Angelo.  While marijuana is legal in 23 states, hemp is legal in every state.  The USDA is beginning to track hemp and logic would dictate that if marijuana ever became legal, the same process for tracking the hemp…
SAN ANGELO, TX
State
Washington State
mybasin.com

USDA Offers Online Tool for Drought-Stricken Ranchers to Estimate Compensation for Feed Transportation Costs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021— An online tool is now available to help ranchers document and estimate payments to cover feed transportation costs caused by drought, which are now covered by the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated the program this year to include feed transportation costs as well as lowered the threshold for when assistance for water hauling expenses is available. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will begin taking applications this fall.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Commits $25 Million for Programs Reaching Underserved Communities

Last week, the Department of Agriculture announced a trio of awards totaling nearly $25 million in grants and cooperative agreements. The funding seeks to ensure broader access and participation in USDA programs and services for historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The effort is the latest in a series of announcements around USDA’s commitment to root out generations of systemic racism, center equity in decision-making and policymaking, lower barriers to access and ensure USDA programming is inclusive of all employees and all customers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Assistance#Ranchers#Food Safety#Investment#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Heirs
leedaily.com

IRS: Drought-Stricken Farmers, Ranchers Have More Time to Replace livestock

Recently all the Farmers were forced to sell their yearning as there was a doubt of drought this year. As the farmers were forced to sell their live stocks the government is planning on providing them with an additional year along with the reduction of tax for the forced sale as said by the Internal Revenue Service.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

FNS Invests Nearly $53 Million in SNAP Administration

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service recently awarded nearly $53 million to state and local agencies and partners to enhance SNAP. The grants, released throughout August and September 2021, help ensure program operators and partners have the resources, support, and capacity to deliver SNAP benefits efficiently and effectively. Food and...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Announces Investment in Sustainable Agricultural Research

Last week, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an investment of more than $146 million in sustainable agricultural research projects. The projects are aimed at improving a robust, resilient, climate-smart food and agricultural system. The investment comes from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program. The program...
AGRICULTURE
abc57.com

USDA introduces new insurance policy for farmers who sell locally

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) created this...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA reports provide mixed bag

MINNEAPOLIS — A pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports came out recently — one market-friendly and the other with a bit of bear. Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave the highs and the lows of the annual small grains summary and quarterly grain stocks reports in a Minneapolis Grain Exchange-hosted conference call Sept. 30.
AGRICULTURE
KTLO

Area community sharing in $1 million USDA investment

COLUMBIA, Mo. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D. Clark Thomas announced 19 organizations statewide are being awarded a total of $1,006,698 to create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state. The award includes one area community. “USDA Rural Development has worked tirelessly...
SMALL BUSINESS
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA invests $75 million in partner-led projects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $75 million for 15 partner-led projects to address natural resource concerns on private lands. This year, projects funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Alternative Funding Arrangements focus on climate-smart agriculture and forestry and other conservation priorities, as well as improving access for historically underserved producers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Agriculture Online

Q&A: A chef connects with farmers & ranchers

How does a high-end boutique hotel chef relate to farmers and ranchers? Keep reading. Isabelle Jackson Nunes is executive chef at Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat, a Woodside, California, retreat that caters to clients focusing on fitness, spiritual wellness, preventive care, and healthy eating. Nunes is on a mission to deliver food to clients that is fresh and locally sourced. She’s spent a lot of time building personal relationships with farmers and ranchers to source food for her kitchen. Connecting with producers and her community is essential to her success.
WOODSIDE, CA
ozarkradionews.com

USDA Invests More Than $1 Million to Support Rural Missouri Businesses

COLUMBIA, MO, Oct. 8, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced 19 organizations statewide are being awarded a total of $1,006,698 to create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state. “USDA Rural Development has worked tirelessly to support rural...
MISSOURI STATE
fishgame.com

USDA Provides Funding To Fight Deer-Killing Disease

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is providing $5.7 million to 20 States and 8 Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk). “APHIS is committed to...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Invests to End Global Hunger

**Researchers in the Klamath Basin are studying new barley varieties that can adapt to climate change and potentially benefit breweries, craft beer producers and malting companies. Historically, the basin is California’s largest production area for malting barley because of its warm, dry conditions. But due to the drought, researchers are...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

