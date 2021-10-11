Leicester stance revealed as Newcastle target Rodgers
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been named as a Newcastle United target to potentially become the Magpies’ new boss. Several national reports on the subject of Newcastle’s interest in Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers have emerged over the last week, following the Magpies’ takeover by a wealthy Saudi Arabian consortium. In fact, there are so many sports media outlets writing about the speculation that it becomes so realistic and therefore difficult to argue with or deny.foxesofleicester.com
