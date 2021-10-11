CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads for drivers to slow down in Portland's Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore — Porsche Jordan is calling for safer streets after she said she witnessed multiple accidents in her Northeast Portland neighborhood. Jordan can't believe how fast cars drive on Northeast Portland Highway in the Cully neighborhood. The road has a 45 mph speed limit, but she says drivers go up to 90 mph. Jordan has lived in the area for over 20 years and wishes drivers would just slow down.

