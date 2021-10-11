Woman pleads for drivers to slow down in Portland's Cully neighborhood

OREGON CITY, Ore. — One person was killed in a house fire in Oregon City early Monday morning, according to a news release from Clackamas Fire. On Oct. 11 around 1:37 a.m., firefighters responded to multiple reports of a house on fire on Beverly Drive near Molalla Avenue in Oregon City. There was heavy fire and black smoke coming from several windows when crews arrived. Clackamas Fire said crews found one person inside the home and firefighter paramedics provided medical care, but the person died. The person's name has not been released.

