Dorchester County, SC

Driver rescued after truck crashes into Dorchester County pond late Saturday

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bystander helped to pull a driver from their truck as it became submerged in a Dorchester County pond over the weekend.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue, whose divers were called to assist the South Carolina Highway Patrol, say a small pickup truck had driven into a pond near Linger Longer Drive off U.S. Highway 17-A late Saturday night.

“A bystander assisted the driver from the truck as it sank, but it was unknown if other occupants were in the truck and the driver was not in any condition to tell responders that information,” said Fire-Rescue officials.

SCHP: Pedestrian struck by two cars in Moncks Corner Saturday night

Two fire-rescue divers were placed in the water and another on the bank to handle communications as they worked to search the truck for any passengers.

“The truck and the area surrounding the truck were searched, but fortunately no one else was found, officials said.

Divers also helped the tow truck company by hooking up the truck and removing it from the water.

There is no word on any possible injuries to the driver or what may have caused them to crash into the pond.

Murdaugh suffered “two superficial appearing bullet wounds” following shooting, medical records show

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some medical records were released Friday detailing injuries Alex Murdaugh received in a failed suicide attempt on September 4th. Records, which were provided by Murdaugh’s spokesperson from Memorial Health, show there was a gunshot entry/exit laceration to the back of the scalp. They also note there was a “questionable loss […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student allegedly found and took a pack of marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a schedule I drug. On Sept. 23, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department […]
LEXINGTON, SC
CSX Transportation announces railway crossing closures for maintenance and repair, expected November 8

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three railway crossing closures in North Charleston have been announced by CSX Transportation so crews can conduct maintenance and repair. Closures have been announced at the following crossings: Meeting Street between Rivers Avenue and Aragon Street Rivers Avenue between Durant Avenue and Aragon Street Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
