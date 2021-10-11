Driver rescued after truck crashes into Dorchester County pond late Saturday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bystander helped to pull a driver from their truck as it became submerged in a Dorchester County pond over the weekend.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue, whose divers were called to assist the South Carolina Highway Patrol, say a small pickup truck had driven into a pond near Linger Longer Drive off U.S. Highway 17-A late Saturday night.

“A bystander assisted the driver from the truck as it sank, but it was unknown if other occupants were in the truck and the driver was not in any condition to tell responders that information,” said Fire-Rescue officials.

Two fire-rescue divers were placed in the water and another on the bank to handle communications as they worked to search the truck for any passengers.

“The truck and the area surrounding the truck were searched, but fortunately no one else was found, officials said.

Divers also helped the tow truck company by hooking up the truck and removing it from the water.

There is no word on any possible injuries to the driver or what may have caused them to crash into the pond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.