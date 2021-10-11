Bank Merger Makes ATM Cards Quit Working
MINNEAPOLIS – A-T-M cardholders in the Twin Cities ran into problems using their debit cards to make purchases starting Friday night and lasting into Saturday. They were told their account had insufficient funds or their cards were simply declined after last week’s merger between T-C-F Bank and Huntington Bank. Some customers were told ahead of time that online banking would be down over the weekend, but the debit cards were supposed to work.kfgo.com
