Unmarked Hillsborough sheriff’s car hits pedestrian on Nebraska, troopers say
TAMPA — An unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The car was traveling north about 6:10 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street, when a man walked into its path, the Highway Patrol said. He was not in a crosswalk.
The car hit the man. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Highway Patrol did not release the names of the driver or pedestrian.
