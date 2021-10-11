Unmarked Hillsborough sheriff’s car hits pedestrian on Nebraska, troopers say

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — An unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The car was traveling north about 6:10 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street, when a man walked into its path, the Highway Patrol said. He was not in a crosswalk.

The car hit the man. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol did not release the names of the driver or pedestrian.