‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Did the Theme Song Change for Season 13?

Did you notice the subtle change to NCIS: Los Angeles?

During the opening credits scene for the Season 13 premiere, the music was changed. Obviously, the character lineup differed as fans said goodbye to Nell Jones (Renee Felice Smith) and Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) last season. Additionally, Gerald McRaney, who played Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride, became a series regular.

The franchise doesn’t change up the music to the opening theme songs that often. It came as quite a surprise to fans that could pinpoint the exact change to it. Will the rest of the season and show moving forward use this version? Was it to signify a new change with a new cast? Could it have been just in time for the historic upcoming 300th episode?

If you missed the Season 13 premiere, you can watch it via CBS All Access, Paramount Plus, in addition to Xfinity.

If you need to catch up on the full series, fans can stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum, Paramount Plus, Paramount+, Amazon Channel, and Pluto TV.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gerald McRaney on Getting Typecast

McRaney has been typecast into several military roles. In real life, he has never served in the military. Although he attempted to join the Marines in 1967. However, at the time the Marines only wanted single men and he was married. While he didn’t get to experience it first-hand he does have family that served. He used their experience to help him better understand these roles.

“My sister was married to an Air Force officer, and they traveled all over for years,” McRaney shared to UPI. “The kids, about the time you get used to one school, you’re up and gone and gotta make all new friends and get on a new football team.”

Over the years before NCIS: Los Angeles, McRaney played different military characters on television and in film. He was a marine in both Simon & Simon and Military Dad. He became Kilbride back in 2014 where he was a recurring guest star. His character has extensive military experience. He served in Vietnam and was even a Navy SEAL at some point before transferring to NCIS.

“I’m actually sort of shocked by it because I am not a veteran,” McRaney admitted. “The closest I ever came to this was ROTC in college. My best guess is that they decided they needed an old fart in the cast and I was handy,” he joked.