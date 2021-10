A picture is worth 1,000 words—or, in Levi’s case, 1,000 search terms. Next month, the denim company will debut new technology on its e-commerce site that makes it possible to use images—not words—to search for products. The “computer vision” feature makes it easier for consumers to find pieces that match certain styles from mood boards, social media sites or photos from friends. After uploading an image to the site, shoppers will be presented with relevant products across Levi’s assortment. The feature will be piloted in the U.S. in November and expand to Europe in early 2022. Levi’s is also ramping up artificial...

