The upcoming match against Southampton is more than just a game to Chelsea. It is an opportunity—an opportunity to make a statement, to make a comeback. A few of the Blues’ players have been mediocre for too long, they need to wake up, and Thomas Tuchel recognizes that. On the other hand, some players are hungry and forcing their way into Tuchel’s line-up. Here’s a look at Chelsea’s predicted line-up against Saints on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO