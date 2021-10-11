Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then scattered snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 19 mph becoming east northeast 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.