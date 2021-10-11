Old National Named in Lawsuit Alleging “Redlining”

A federal complaint has been filed against Old National Bank by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. They accuse Old National of discrimination against black home buyers through a process known as redlining. The Evansville based bank is accused of providing disproportionately fewer mortgages to Black borrowers, closing branches in predominantly Black neighborhoods and giving Black people less information during the mortgage-application process. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on Thursday. Old National is the largest bank based in Indiana, with more than $23 billion in assets. The financial institution pushed back against FHCCI’s allegations.