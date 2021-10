Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku admits he enjoys playing for Belgium. Lukaku says he relishes the freedom he enjoys for coach Roberto Martinez's national team. He declared: “The 100 appearances for Belgium? One hundred appearances is something you try to achieve as a young man. I was lucky enough to have started at an early age: now I am 28 years old. It's been almost 12 years with many ups and downs, but as a team we have always continued to grow.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO